Kampfer suited up against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Kampfer's inclusion in the lineup ended an eight-game stretch as a spectator. The defenseman logged a mere 12:06 of ice time with only a minus-1 rating to show for it. Without a consistent spot on the Rangers' blue line, the 29-year-old will not offer much in terms of fantasy value.

