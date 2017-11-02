Rangers' Steve Kampfer: Returns to game-day lineup
Kampfer suited up against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.
Kampfer's inclusion in the lineup ended an eight-game stretch as a spectator. The defenseman logged a mere 12:06 of ice time with only a minus-1 rating to show for it. Without a consistent spot on the Rangers' blue line, the 29-year-old will not offer much in terms of fantasy value.
More News
-
Rangers' Steve Kampfer: Inks two-year extension•
-
Rangers' Steve Kampfer: Returns to big club•
-
Rangers' Steve Kampfer: Reassigned to minors•
-
Rangers' Steve Kampfer: Recalled from AHL•
-
Rangers' Steve Kampfer: Heads to AHL Hartford following acquisition•
-
Rangers' Steve Kampfer: Heading to Big Apple•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...