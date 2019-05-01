Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Officially headed to Big Apple
Kravtsov will make the jump to the NHL ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.
Kravtsov put together a solid KHL season, in which he notched 21 points in 50 games and managed two helpers in four playoff contests. The winger will get every opportunity to secure a spot on the 23-man roster in training camp this fall, though a stint or two in the minors with AHL Hartford could help his development.
