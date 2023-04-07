Kravtsov scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Kravtsov extended Vancouver's lead to 2-0 with a power-play tally in the second period. It was his first goal and just his second point in 14 games since joining the Canucks. The 23-year-old winger has demonstrated scoring potential early in his NHL career, though he'll have to start scoring at a higher rate to earn a long-term role in Vancouver. Kravtsov is up to four goals and eight points in 42 games between the Canucks and Rangers.