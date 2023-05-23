Kravtsov signed a two-year deal with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL on Monday, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK television reports.

Kravtsov has struggled after being the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He totaled just six goals and 12 points in 64 games with the Rangers and Canucks. Vancouver acquired him from the Rangers for a 2026 draft pick before the 2023 trade deadline. The 23-year-old has 68 points in 167 career KHL contests.