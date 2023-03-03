Kravtsov registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

This was Kravtsov's second game as a Canuck following his trade from the Rangers on Saturday. The 23-year-old set up Brock Boeser's goal in the first period. Kravtsov has a chance to establish himself in a bottom-six role while also seeing time on the Canucks' second power-play unit. Through 30 outings this season, he has seven points, 29 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-6 rating.