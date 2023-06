Jones, who was eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer, signed a two-year contract extension with the Rangers on Friday.

Jones will come with a $812,500 annual cap hit, according to PuckPedia. The 22-year-old had a goal and two points in 16 contests with the Rangers last season. He also recorded eight goals and 31 points in 54 outings with AHL Hartford. Jones will compete during training camp to earn a roster spot.