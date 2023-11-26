Jones registered an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.

Jones is rounding out the blue line with Adam Fox (lower body) on long-term injured reserve. The Blueshirts have the option of turning to undrafted defenseman Connor Mackey as a reinforcement option, but he has yet to debut for the Original Six club, and Jones has more upside as a third-round (No. 68 overall) pick from the 2019 Draft. Jones' point total is comprised of three assists through 10 games, which isn't all that bad for a guy averaging only 12:52 of ice time.