Jones dished out an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Jones picked up his sixth helper of the season on Kaapo Kakko's third-period insurance goal. After spending the majority of the season in the press box as the team's seventh defenseman, Jones has dressed in each of the last six games with Jacob Trouba (lower body) sidelined. Jones has seen sheltered minutes, but the skilled defenseman has held his own with two assists and a plus-3 rating during this six-game stretch. With Ryan Lindgren (lower body) potentially poised to miss time as well after exiting Sunday's win, Jones is unlikely to leave the lineup anytime soon.