Chiarot notched an assist, two hits, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Oilers.

Chiarot snapped a three-game drought with the helper in his second game back from missing five with an upper-body injury. The 32-year-old blueliner has 13 points, 65 shots on net, 94 hits, 101 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 47 appearances. His defense-first role means that fantasy managers don't need to track his production closely despite his top-four usage for the Red Wings.