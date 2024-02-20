Chiarot potted a goal in overtime in the 4-3 win over the Kraken on Monday.

Chiarot pinched in from the point, took a cross-ice pass from Dylan Larkin and wristed it top shelf over Seattle goalie Joey Daccord 1:07 into overtime. Chiarot added two PIM, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 20:39 of ice time. It was only the fourth goal and 14th point through 50 games on the season for the 32-year old defenseman. He has never hit double-digit goals in his career and has topped the 20-point mark just three times, most recently in 2021-22.