Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Gets qualifying offer from Wings
Turgeon was given a qualifying offer by the Red Wings on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Turgeon is little more than organizational depth for the Red Wings, though he's still just 23 years of age. He's appeared in nine NHL games thus far, registering only five shots without a point.
