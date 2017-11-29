Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Delivers primary helper
Nielsen added a primary assist in Tuesday's 4-1 home loss to the Kings.
Nielsen is well off the pace that resulted in his securing 41 points through 79 games in 2016-17. Part of the problem is that his average power-play ice time has dropped by more than one minute per contest compared to last season, and he's been shuffled all over the lineup in order for Jeff Blashill to fulfill the team's promise of granting more rink run for Andreas Athanasiou, who used that as leverage before putting an end to his lengthy contract holdout. Nielsen will continue to be deployed in all situations, but it's the lack of production at even strength (five goals, four assists) making it tough to depend on him in fantasy.
