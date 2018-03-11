Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Hoping to return during road stint

Nielsen (upper body) is shooting to draw back into the lineup during Detroit's upcoming four game road trip.

After practice Sunday, head coach Jeff Blashill said that "I don't anticipate him ready tomorrow (Monday versus San Jose), I anticipate him being ready for Thursday (against the Kings) but we'll see". Since Detroit's upcoming road trip lasts through Sunday against Colorado, it seems like the odds are in Nielsen's favor to return at some point during the trip. The two games the 33-year-old has missed due to the injury are his first all year, but on a positive note he's not experiencing concussion-like symptoms from the illegal check he received from David Backes. While he remains out, Luke Glendening should continue centering the fourth line.