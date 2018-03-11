Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Hoping to return during road stint
Nielsen (upper body) is shooting to draw back into the lineup during Detroit's upcoming four game road trip.
After practice Sunday, head coach Jeff Blashill said that "I don't anticipate him ready tomorrow (Monday versus San Jose), I anticipate him being ready for Thursday (against the Kings) but we'll see". Since Detroit's upcoming road trip lasts through Sunday against Colorado, it seems like the odds are in Nielsen's favor to return at some point during the trip. The two games the 33-year-old has missed due to the injury are his first all year, but on a positive note he's not experiencing concussion-like symptoms from the illegal check he received from David Backes. While he remains out, Luke Glendening should continue centering the fourth line.
More News
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Ruled out next two games•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Awaiting further medical examination•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Endures upper-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Gathers two helpers in thrilling win•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Two points in miserable campaign•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Not doing much for Winged Wheel•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...