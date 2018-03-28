Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Pots man-advantage goal against Pens
Nielsen converted a power-play chance in Tuesday's 5-2 home win over the Penguins.
Rookie Martin Frk faked a point shot and sent the puck Nielsen's way for a nice snap shot from the left circle. Fantasy owners haven't been able to do much with the Dane's output of 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) through 74 games, but Nielsen has been quite durable throughout his career with a penchant for mixing it up in some of the ancillary categories, including but not limited to shootout and shorthanded goals.
More News
