McIsaac tallied a goal and three assists in QMJHL Halifax's 7-5 victory over Victoriaville on Thursday.

McIsaac has had a strong season. He is producing offensively (10 goals, 37 points in 33 games) at the junior level and he surprised many by earning a spot on the Canadian World Junior team. While McIssac's upside is fairly limited, he has the look of a future NHL regular. Deeper dynasty league owners should pay attention here, but that's about all.