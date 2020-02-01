Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Bounced by Blueshirts
Howard made 35 saves in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
The veteran netminder held New York off the scoreboard through the first period, but Howard coughed up three goals in the second to put the game out of reach for Detroit's sputtering offense. Incredibly, he remains winless since October, going 0-15-2 over his last 17 starts and putting Howard far from fantasy utility in most formats.
