Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Emerges victorious over Penguins

Howard halted 11 of 12 shots in Monday's 4-1 home win over the Penguins.

All-world center Sidney Crosby was not on the ice to take his shots against Howard, but credit Detroit's No. 1 goalie for rattling off two consecutive preseason wins at the new home rink. The 33-year-old has a .912 save percentage and 2.27 GAA through his first pair of appearances in preparation for the 2017-18 season.