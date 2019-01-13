Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing off against Wild

Howard will be the road starter in Saturday's game versus the Wild, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Howard is looking to reverse his recent trend, as he's posted a 1-6-1 record over the last eight starts and has an unappealing .897 save percentage to show for it. Minnesota has not been strong offensively lately, averaging 2.4 goals over the last five games, but they still came away with four wins in that span. That doesn't bode well for Howard because even his top-notch performances often end in defeat due to a lack of offensive support.