Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing off against Wild
Howard will be the road starter in Saturday's game versus the Wild, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Howard is looking to reverse his recent trend, as he's posted a 1-6-1 record over the last eight starts and has an unappealing .897 save percentage to show for it. Minnesota has not been strong offensively lately, averaging 2.4 goals over the last five games, but they still came away with four wins in that span. That doesn't bode well for Howard because even his top-notch performances often end in defeat due to a lack of offensive support.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Loses to Habs at home•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Hoping for better luck against Habs•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Sharp in home loss•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing Capitals•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Steadfast in win over Preds•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Squaring off against Preds•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...