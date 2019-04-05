Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Finishing season strong
Howard made 43 saves in a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Howard played his 515th NHL game to move into seventh on the list of U.S.-born goalies. He is finishing the season strong -- Howard is 5-1 in his last six starts with wins over teams like Vegas, Boston and Pittsburgh, too.
