Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets start Sunday

Howard will be the road starter against the Capitals on Sunday.

Petr Mrazek has been getting the majority of the starts for the Wings recently, and with good cause. In his last five outings Howard has a 4.26 GAA and an .871 save percentage. The Capitals have scored 3.07 goals per game, so this news is probably more useful to fantasy players with Caps in their lineup as opposed to prospective Howard owners.