Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Preparing to face Ducks

Howard will post up between the pipes for Tuesday's home game against the Ducks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Wings plan to give Howard a relatively light workload to increase the chances of the veteran holding up for the whole campaign. So, as long as backup Jonathan Bernier is healthy, we can't see the 35-year-old going to work on back-to-back days at any point this season. Howard was resolute against the Predators in the road opener Saturday, stopping 39 of 42 shots for the win.

