Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Snaps five-game losing streak

Howard allowed four goals on 27 shots in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Capitals on Sunday.

Howard yielded just one power-play goal through two periods, but three third-period scores from the Capitals nearly ruined his night. Fortunately for Howard, he and the Red Wings still won in overtime. It was a much needed victory too, as Howard hadn't won a game since Jan. 5. At 15-17-6 after the victory Sunday, Howard still has work to do to get back to the .500 mark.