Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Strong effort against Bruins

Howard stopped 38 of 40 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

He continues to face a lot of rubber -- Howard's seen at least 35 shots in five of his last six outings -- but for the most part he's been up to the task, and the veteran goalie hasn't given up more than three goals in a game since Oct. 15. Howard's posted a 7-1-1 record and .932 save percentage over his last 10 appearances, and he'll continue drawing a heavy workload for the Wings as long as he remains locked in.