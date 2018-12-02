Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Strong effort against Bruins
Howard stopped 38 of 40 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.
He continues to face a lot of rubber -- Howard's seen at least 35 shots in five of his last six outings -- but for the most part he's been up to the task, and the veteran goalie hasn't given up more than three goals in a game since Oct. 15. Howard's posted a 7-1-1 record and .932 save percentage over his last 10 appearances, and he'll continue drawing a heavy workload for the Wings as long as he remains locked in.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing Boston on Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Grabs win over Blues•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting against St. Louis•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Yanked after one period•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets nod against Columbus•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Underrated and excelling•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...