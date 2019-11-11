Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Back-to-back victories
Bernier made 17 saves in a 3-2 win over Vegas on Sunday.
It wasn't the busiest night for Bernier, but the outcome was in question until teammate Anthony Mantha broke a 2-2 deadlock with 31 seconds left in the third period. Neither Bernier nor Jimmy Howard has played particularly well between the pipes for the Red Wings, but Bernier has now won consecutive starts after enduring a seven-game winless slump (0-6-1). Bernier will take a 4-4-1 record into next week's West Coast road trip, along with a 3.21 GAA and .891 save percentage.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Taking on Vegas•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Slows down high-flying Bruins•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Relieves Jimmy Howard vs. Predators•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Risk just too high to activate•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Facing Panthers on Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.