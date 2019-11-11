Bernier made 17 saves in a 3-2 win over Vegas on Sunday.

It wasn't the busiest night for Bernier, but the outcome was in question until teammate Anthony Mantha broke a 2-2 deadlock with 31 seconds left in the third period. Neither Bernier nor Jimmy Howard has played particularly well between the pipes for the Red Wings, but Bernier has now won consecutive starts after enduring a seven-game winless slump (0-6-1). Bernier will take a 4-4-1 record into next week's West Coast road trip, along with a 3.21 GAA and .891 save percentage.