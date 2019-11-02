Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Facing Panthers on Saturday
Bernier will start Saturday night against the Panthers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bernier hasn't won since Oct. 10, so rolling with the Red Wings' netminder seems a risky proposition until he finds his way back into the win column. The Panthers, meanwhile, have played well of late, going 4-1-1 in their last five games, so Bernier will need to be sharp to come away with a win.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Needed in relief Friday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Tough night in OT loss•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gives up four to Senators•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Back in net Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Suffers hard-luck loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.