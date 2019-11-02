Bernier will start Saturday night against the Panthers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bernier hasn't won since Oct. 10, so rolling with the Red Wings' netminder seems a risky proposition until he finds his way back into the win column. The Panthers, meanwhile, have played well of late, going 4-1-1 in their last five games, so Bernier will need to be sharp to come away with a win.