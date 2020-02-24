Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Falls to Flames
Bernier allowed three goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Calgary.
Bernier has started three straight games for the lowly Red Wings but dropped each of the last two. He has just one win in his last seven appearances (1-5-0) and has received more than two goals of offensive support in just one of those outings. Detroit sat out forward Andreas Athanasiou and defenseman Mike Green in advance of Monday's trade deadline so things aren't likely to get any better for Bernier and the Red Wings the rest of the way.
