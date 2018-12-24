Bernier will man the crease against the Maple Leafs on Sunday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

It's been a rough first year for Bernier in Detroit, who's posting career lows in GAA (3.38) and save percentage (.898) along with a 5-9-1 record. He last faced Toronto on Dec. 6, allowing four goals on 31 shots in a 5-4 victory. He'll be hard to trust against this powerhouse offense again.