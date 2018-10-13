Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Shelled for eight goals Saturday

Bernier gave up all eight Boston goals on 39 shots in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Bruins.

Bernier allowed just one goal in the opening frame, but things really unraveled for him after the game's halfway mark. Boston struck six times from 11:27 into the second period onward, including a goal with two seconds left in the third just to rub a little extra salt in the wounds of owners who chose to gamble on Bernier in this risky matchup. Detroit's winless through five games and beat up on the blue line, so using the team's goaltenders in fantasy will likely lead to nothing but trouble.