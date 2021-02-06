Bernier (upper body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 28 according to PuckPedia.

Bernier has missed the last four games with his upper-body injury but his placement on injured reserve is simply a paper move. Once healthy, he'll be eligible to return since he's already been out for over a week. The 32-year-old has a .881 save percentage and 3.55 GAA in four appearances this season.