Bernier allowed two goals on 31 shots in a 3-2 shootout win over the Senators.

Bernier couldn't protect a two-goal lead in regulation, but he was perfect from the third period on. He stopped 12 shots over the last 25 minutes and then turned aside all three Senators in the shootout to earn the win. Bernier improved to 10-12-2 with a 2.99 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 28 games this season. He's won three of his last four starts and should be favored to draw another start Sunday against the Sabres.