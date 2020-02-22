Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Swamped by Isles
Bernier stopped 36 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.
New York's final goal was scored into an empty net. Once again, Bernier got little help offensively or defensively -- the Wings were outshot 13-2 in the first period alone -- and his best efforts just weren't enough. Since assuming the No. 1 role at the beginning of February, the 31-year-old netminder is 3-6-0 with a 2.63 GAA and .918 save percentage.
More News
-
-
