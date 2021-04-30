Bernier stopped 29 of 32 shots in a 3-1 loss to Carolina on Thursday.

Carolina's Brady Skjei broke a scoreless tie just under five minutes into the second period, beating Bernier with a snap shot from the slot. Warren Foegele potted the eventual winner later in the period, and Teuvo Teravainen added an insurance tally in the third to extend Bernier's winless streak to four games (0-3-1). Bernier has received more than two goals of offensive support just once in six April starts.