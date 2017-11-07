Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Fills stat line Monday

Abdelkader recorded two assists, four shots, a minor penalty and a plus-2 rating through 15:56 of ice time (1:16 on the power play) during Monday's 3-2 win over Vancouver.

At this stage of his career, you know what to expect from Abdelkader. He's going to chip in semi-regular offense and provide strong peripheral numbers. After Monday's showing, the 30-year-old veteran is up two nine points, 29 shots, 17 PIM and 32 hits through 14 games. Those are serviceable statistics in deeper settings.

