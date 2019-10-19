Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Picks up apple
Bowey notched an assist in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.
It's the first point of the year for the 24-year-old defenseman. Bowey has alternated between the lineup and the press box at times this season, as he's failed to make enough of an impact on the third pairing to solidify his spot. Bowey's inconsistent playing time and lack of production makes him a non-factor in fantasy circles.
