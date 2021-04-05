Filppula scored on his only shot in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.
The goal must have been extra sweet for Filppula, as he converted against one of his former teams. A third-line winger, Filppula sat out 14 straight games before his promotion to the active roster Saturday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: In lineup Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Role severely diminished•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Assigned to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Hits waivers•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: First multi-point game of 2020-21•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Opponent helps on goal•