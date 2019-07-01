Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Headed back to Motor City

Filppula signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings on Monday. According to Ansar Khan of MLive.com, the forward will be paid $3 million annually.

This is a reunion tour for Filppula, whose career began in Detroit, with the Finn having helped the Original Six club to a Stanley Cup win in 2008. Plus, Red Wings General manager Steve Yzerman is quite familiar with Filppula, as the two were previously associated with the Lightning in a GM-to-play capacity. Filppula's versatility is always appreciated in Motown, and the same can be said about his pinpoint scoring touch. The veteran maintained an impressive shooting percentage (16.3) over the past three seasons, and back-to-back 30-plus point campaigns make him a sneaky late-round selection in fantasy drafts this fall.