Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Headed back to Motor City
Filppula signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings on Monday. According to Ansar Khan of MLive.com, the forward will be paid $3 million annually.
This is a reunion tour for Filppula, whose career began in Detroit, with the Finn having helped the Original Six club to a Stanley Cup win in 2008. Plus, Red Wings General manager Steve Yzerman is quite familiar with Filppula, as the two were previously associated with the Lightning in a GM-to-play capacity. Filppula's versatility is always appreciated in Motown, and the same can be said about his pinpoint scoring touch. The veteran maintained an impressive shooting percentage (16.3) over the past three seasons, and back-to-back 30-plus point campaigns make him a sneaky late-round selection in fantasy drafts this fall.
More News
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Sparks offense in Game 3 win•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Racks up goals in win•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Good to go•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Skating with team•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Game 1 return still on table•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: No change in timetable•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...