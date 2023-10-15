Aston-Reese was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
In a corresponding move, Austin Czarnik was summoned from the minors. Aston-Reese was a healthy scratch in Saturday's 6-4 win over Tampa Bay.
