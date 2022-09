Polak will join the Blue Jackets as a European-based amateur scout, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Wednesday. This marks the official end of Polak's professional career.

Polak spent last season playing in his native Czech Republic for Vitkovice HC for which he garnered eight points in 51 contests. The blueliner spent 14 seasons playing in the NHL for the Blues, Maple Leafs, Sharks and Stars, appearing in 806 games and tallying 140 points.