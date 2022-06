Murphy signed a one-year contract with Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the KHL on Wednesday, Patrick Williams of NHL.com reports.

Murphy spent last season with AHL Grand Rapids, logging 29 points in 53 contests. Despite that modest success, he'll head back overseas after previously playing in the KHL with Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk and Dinamo Minsk for a couple of years. The 29-year-old defenseman may not make it back to North American hockey again, and he hasn't played in the NHL since 2018-19.