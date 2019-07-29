Ryan Murphy: Bound for KHL
Murphy signed a one-year contract with Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk (KHL) on Saturday.
After being acquired via trade from Minnesota during the 2018-19 season, the Devils opted not to extend Murphy a qualifying offer this offseason. With no deal in place, the 26-year-old will try his luck in the KHL. Selected by the Hurricanes with the 12th overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, the blueliner logged 175 games with Carolina, Minnesota and New Jersey, in which he tallied eight goals and 35 helpers. At this point, Murphy should probably be considered a long shot to make his way back to the NHL and will likely close out his career overseas.
