Murphy was called up from AHL Binghamton on Saturday, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

This counts as Murphy's first call-up since the Wild traded him to the Devils on Jan. 30. The right-shot defenseman has eight goals and 34 assists over 174 career NHL games between the Hurricanes and Wild. New Jersey will square off against Minnesota on Saturday afternoon, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Murphy in action against his former team.