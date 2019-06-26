Murphy did not receive a qualifying offer from the Devils ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

New Jersey acquired Murphy back in January, but the 26-year-old never found his footing in the Devils organization, appearing in just one game and failing to record a point. Barring a big jump in performance, Murphy almost certainly will spend most of next season in the minors, but it won't be with AHL Binghamton (New Jersey's AHL affiliate).

