Murphy was assigned to AHL Binghamton on Monday.

The Devils needed to clear a roster spot after claiming Kenny Agostino off waivers from the Canadiens. Murphy picked up an assist in his last game with the Devils but will now return to their AHL affiliate, where he's played only a pair of games in 2018-19. The 25-year-old has split time with Iowa and Binghamton this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories