Devils' Ryan Murphy: Relegated to AHL duty
Murphy was assigned to AHL Binghamton on Monday.
The Devils needed to clear a roster spot after claiming Kenny Agostino off waivers from the Canadiens. Murphy picked up an assist in his last game with the Devils but will now return to their AHL affiliate, where he's played only a pair of games in 2018-19. The 25-year-old has split time with Iowa and Binghamton this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...