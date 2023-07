Murray signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with Buffalo on Friday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Murray played 19 games for Buffalo in 2021-22, scoring twice and adding four assists. He spent all of 2022-23 with AHL Rochester where he managed to pick up 23 goals and 49 points in 71 contests. Murray will provide depth for the Sabres should there be a slew of injuries up front, but he is expected to spend most of the 2023-24 season in Rochester.