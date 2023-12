Murray is being promoted from AHL Rochester on Thursday, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Murray's recall corresponds with Jeff Skinner going on injured reserve due to an upper-body issue. Murray has two goals and seven points in 12 contests with Rochester this season. He made his NHL season debut Monday versus Arizona, recording a shot and three hits in 10:47 of ice time. The 25-year-old will likely play again Friday against Vegas due to Skinner's injury.