Murray will be elevated to the active roster and make his NHL debut against the Penguins on Thursday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Murray racked up nine goals and 10 assists in 23 games for AHL Rochester this season, Selected by the Sabres in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old winger could parlay this late-season debut into a spot on the 23-man roster heading into 2021-22, though he'll be far from a lock for the Opening Night roster.