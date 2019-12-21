Sabres' Colin Miller: Back to press box
Miller will be scratched during Saturday's matinee with Los Angeles.
This will make for the third time in four games that Miller is watching from the press box. The blue liner's struggles in Buffalo continue, and he currently sits at just six points through 27 contests. Don't expect him to produce like he did in Vegas, where he registered 70 points over two seasons.
