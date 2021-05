Miller managed an assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Penguins.

Miller set up the second of Drake Caggiula's two tallies in the contest. The 28-year-old Miller has 12 points and a minus-19 rating in 47 contests this year. He had 11 points in 51 outings last season, but he usually only sees bottom-pairing work.