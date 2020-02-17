Sabres' Colin Miller: Garners pair of helpers
Miller posted two assists and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Miller set up Johan Larsson and Conor Sheary for second-period tallies. The 27-year-old defenseman has just 11 points, 68 hits and 67 shots on net in 43 outings this year. Miller isn't likely to reach the offensive heights of his Vegas years (70 points in 147 contests), which makes him hard to roster in fantasy.
