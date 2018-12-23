Sabres' Conor Sheary: Ends goal drought
Sheary snapped his 16-game goal drought in Saturday's win over Anaheim.
Sheary missed four games during that span, meaning the Sabres went 20 games without a goal from their second line winger. The goal was deposited into the empty cage, but Sheary will be happy to get the monkey off his back, and will look to make scoring a more regular occurrence.
